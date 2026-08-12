Thrissur: The body found in a well at the residence of Sageer at Kadav, Pallippuram, in Mala, on Tuesday morning has been identified. The deceased was identified as Vallooran Veettil Paulos, 73, a native of Mangalassery in Thrissur.

The body was found lying face down in the well after the family noticed that the net covering it had been displaced. On checking, they found the body inside.

Paulos was the father of Martin Paul, a police officer attached to the Kodungallur Control Room. Preliminary information suggests that Paulos had been experiencing mild memory loss following an accident a few years ago.

The family had been searching for Paulos after he went missing when Martin received a photograph of the body. Following this, Paulos’s family members reached Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital in the morning and identified the body.