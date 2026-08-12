Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe instances of tax evasion during the previous government's tenure, with a focus on cases where violations were detected but no further action was taken.

One of the first cases to come under the SIT scanner is the failure to recover ₹22.68 crore in service tax from Reporter Broadcasting Company in connection with the proposed visit of the Argentina football team to Kerala.

The company had claimed that ₹126 crore was transferred abroad to facilitate the Argentina team's visit. However, a GST intelligence officer in Kanhangad found that the applicable service tax had not been paid.

The officer was subsequently transferred to Thiruvananthapuram after preparing a notice demanding the tax dues. His successor later issued the notice to the company in August 2025. However, the company neither submitted a reply nor appeared before the authorities.

The notice demanded ₹22.68 crore in service tax. Despite this, no further steps were taken to recover the amount.

After the UDF government came to power, Chief Minister V D Satheesan directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Taxation) to act on the matter, following which the sponsor was summoned earlier this month.

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The Additional Chief Secretary is also learnt to have recommended the suspension of officials who allegedly failed to act despite the notice being issued nearly a year ago, besides calling for a vigilance probe. A final decision is expected after the SIT submits its report.

SIT given sweeping powers

The SIT has been authorised to investigate complaints received by the Chief Minister's Office, media reports and other matters brought to its notice. It can seek information from banks, government departments, agencies and statutory bodies, besides examining files, accounts, registers and e-way bills. All officials in the department have been directed to cooperate with the probe.

The SIT will submit its report to the Secretary to the Chief Minister through the GST Commissioner. Deputy Commissioner C Brijesh heads the team, which comprises K Rex Alex, C F Deena, N C Sunil Kumar and H Ajeesh.