A massive, heavily decomposed carcass of a Bryde's whale has washed ashore at the Munakkal Beach in Azhikode, Kodungallur. The mammal's body was spotted by villagers on the beach behind the Maritime Institute office.

According to preliminary assessments, the whale had been dead for several days before being swept ashore by the tides. The carcass measured 7.20 metres in length and had an impressive girth of 580 cm.

Following the discovery, a coordinated team of officials and experts rushed to the location to manage the situation. The response team included personnel from the Pariyaram Range's Konnakuzhi forest station, scientists and experts from the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), a team of veterinary surgeons, the coastal police, and representatives from the local panchayat.

Due to the advanced state of decay, authorities decided to conduct the post-mortem examination directly on the beach. After the veterinary team completed the autopsy and collected necessary samples for further scientific analysis, the carcass was buried on-site using heavy machinery to prevent public health hazards and allow natural decomposition.