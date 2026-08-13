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Thrissur: A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death inside an underpass near the M O Road junction in Thrissur city on Thursday morning. Valappad native Chemban Sharath has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The deceased, whose identity has not yet been established, was reportedly a person who frequently wandered around the city.

According to police, Sharath and the victim got into an argument inside the underpass at around 10.30 am. The altercation allegedly escalated into a physical assault, during which the victim sustained a serious injury to the back of his head.

He was initially taken to Thrissur District General Hospital and later shifted to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital. He died while undergoing treatment there in the afternoon.

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Sharath, a native of Valakkavu, is reportedly an accused in several other cases. Police have taken him into custody and are investigating the incident.

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