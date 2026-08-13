A newly-installed concrete divider at the highway entry point near Chathannoor Spinning Mill has quickly turned into a major accident hazard. The barrier, meant to segregate the main six-lane highway from the service road, has severely narrowed the thoroughfare, leading to several collisions within days of its installation.

In the latest incident, a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Fast Passenger bus and a car crashed into the newly placed concrete divider. Fortunately, passengers in both the vehicles escaped unhurt. However, local residents and regular commuters warn that the poorly planned barrier presents danger to motorists.

The concrete slabs were installed to demarcate the service road from the main highway. For vehicles travelling towards Thiruvananthapuram after crossing the Sheematti flyover, this point in front of the Chathannoor Spinning Mill serves as the main entry back onto the national highway. However, the barricading has left the service road extremely narrow, making it difficult for even a single bus to pass safely. Fast-moving vehicles turning on to the road are often caught off guard by the sudden reduction in width, leading to inevitable collisions on this stretch.

While authorities have deployed flexible, high-visibility plastic cones to safely guide traffic at other entry and exit points along the highway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has strangely chosen rigid concrete barriers for this critical junction. This decision has caused severe disruptions for the Karamcode Cooperative Spinning Mill. Large freight trucks carrying raw material and finished products are now struggling to navigate the tight entrance. Crucially, local authorities have raised concerns that fire engines and other emergency services would find it nearly impossible to access the mill complex in the event of an emergency.

To add to the safety concerns, a new petrol pump under the management of the spinning mill is currently in the final stages of construction near this entry point. Once opened, the narrow bottleneck will make it highly challenging for customers to safely enter and exit the fuel station, posing a traffic hazard. Furthermore, the local bus stop is located directly adjacent to this constricted stretch of the service road. When a bus stops to board passengers, all trailing traffic is brought to a complete standstill.

Demanding immediate rectification, the Managing Director of the Karamcode Cooperative Spinning Mill has filed formal complaints with the NHAI and the District Collector, urging them to replace the concrete hazard with safer traffic-calming measures before a fatal tragedy occurs.