A new KSRTC bus, gifted by the Calicut City Co-operative Society, is set to operate on the Kozhikode-Kollengode-Muthalamada-Parambikulam route, following a special request by the donor. Kerala Transport Minister CP John announced that initial procedures for launching the service will commence immediately. The state government is also preparing to issue a landmark order allowing co-operative societies to utilise their common good funds to support KSRTC, with the new service officially rolling out shortly after.

To facilitate the purchase of the bus, the co-operative society recently handed over ₹40 lakh to the minister. CN Vijayakrishnan, a director of the society, had formally requested the minister to deploy the vehicle on this specific route.

The demand for a dedicated bus service on this route dates back to the 2021 Assembly elections, when CN Vijayakrishnan contested from the Nenmara constituency as a UDF candidate. During his campaign, he witnessed the severe commuting difficulties faced by the residents of Muthalamada and Parambikulam. Although Vijayakrishnan had submitted a representation to the then Transport Minister Antony Raju, no action was taken at the time.

Following the formation of the new government, the co-operative society’s board decided to take a proactive step. By donating a new bus under the government’s latest initiative, they aimed to resolve the persistent travel issues plaguing the region. The co-operative society hopes this service will put an end to the commuting hardships of the local population, especially those trying to reach Muthalamada for basic requirements.

Parambikulam, though part of the Muthalamada Panchayat, is geographically isolated, forcing residents to depend on the towns of Muthalamada and Kollengode for their daily needs. Critical facilities, including the panchayat office, village office, family health centre, Krishi Bhavan, tribal welfare office, and block development office, are all located in Kollengode and Muthalamada. The launch of the new KSRTC service is expected to offer major relief, streamlining access to these essential public offices.