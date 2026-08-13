Traffic restrictions have been imposed at the Thrissur-side entrance of the Kuthiran tunnel following a landslide threat.

A landslip occurred last week about 60 metres above the tunnel entrance, prompting officials to inspect the site and order a detailed assessment. Subsequent visuals showed the extent of the unstable slope, raising concerns over the safety of motorists.

In view of the continuing threat, restrictions have now been imposed on vehicles travelling from Thrissur towards Palakkad through the affected stretch.

An expert committee has recommended cutting down trees and strengthening the rock formations in the area to prevent further landslides and ensure the safety of the tunnel and road users.