In a swift and coordinated rescue operation, fire and rescue officers in Mukkam successfully saved a cow that had fallen into a deep pit of manufactured sand (M-sand) slurry at a quarry yard at Karassery in Kerala's Kozhikode district.

The incident occurred in the Oodatheru area within Karassery panchayat. The cow, belonging to Abdurahiman Ellangal, accidentally wandered into the slurry pool at a crusher unit owned by Lanka Subramanyan. With the slurry being thick and quicksand-like, the animal quickly sank, unable to free itself. Upon noticing the trapped animal, local residents immediately rushed to help. They tried to pull the animal out using an excavator, but their efforts proved unsuccessful as the heavy slurry tightly gripped the cow's legs, keeping it pinned down.

With time running out and the animal growing increasingly weak, the locals alerted the Mukkam fire station. A rescue team led by Mukkam Fire and Rescue Services Assistant Station Officer Gopalakrishnan arrived at the scene shortly after.

To safely extricate the cow without causing further distress or injury, the rescue team deployed specialised animal rescue belts and hoses. They secured the belt around the animal and, with the assistance of the excavator, carefully lifted it out of the deep muck. Along with Assistant Station Officer Gopalakrishnan, Senior Fire Officer Ahmed Rahees Naduveettil, Fire Officers K Abhinesh, P Niyas, C Vinodh, Anu Mathew, and Home Guard CF Joshi participated in the rescue operation.