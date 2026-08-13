Kasaragod: A three-year-old boy who sustained injuries after falling into a swimming pool at a resort in Kasaragod on Sunday died at a hospital in Mangaluru on Thursday, four days after the accident, Manjeshwar police said.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Aizaan Yusuf, son of Naseer Yusuf Bava of Darga Road in Mulki, 25km north of Mangaluru, in Dakshina Kannada district. Muhammad Aizaan had turned three on July 28.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Sunday, at Signature Farms Resort on the Moodambail-Miyapadavu Road at Moodambail village in Meenja panchayat. The family, from Dakshina Kannada, had booked the resort for a weekend break.

The child was pulled out from the swimming pool and shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru, where he was undergoing treatment. He died at around 11 am on Thursday, police said.

Sarfras Yousaf, a relative of the boy, said the child was buried in his hometown in Mulki late Thursday evening.

Manjeshwar police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident.

When contacted, an executive of the resort declined to disclose details about how the accident occurred or whether the swimming pool was manned at the time.