The Nooranad police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of hacking his female friend at her residence. The accused has been identified as Sarath, a native of Chingoli in Alappuzha.

The victim, 30-year-old Shabana, was speaking on the phone when Sarath allegedly attacked her with a machete, suspecting that she was involved with another man.

According to the FIR, Sarath had repeatedly tried to contact Shabana but could not reach her as her phone was engaged. Enraged, he entered her residential compound at around 9.30 pm and questioned her about why she had not answered his calls.

He also asked whether she was involved with someone else and threatened to kill her. He then pulled out a machete and allegedly struck her near the eye, causing deep injuries.

Following his arrest, Sarath was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. He has been booked under Sections 329(3) (Criminal trespass penalty) and 109(1) (Attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.