Thrissur: In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Thrissur City police seized more than 3,000 litres of spirit from Kaalathode on Thursday. The contraband was recovered from a rented house and a pickup vehicle parked nearby.

The Thrissur City DANSAF team made the seizure based on confidential information. Police have arrested Ajay Suresh, a native of Kunnathangadi, who was allegedly driving the pickup vehicle.

According to police, the rented house where the spirit was stored was taken in the name of Noushad, a native of Vadanappally.

The DANSAF team and Mannuthy police conducted the operation jointly as part of special inspections across the district ahead of Onam. The raids are also part of the State Government’s Operation Toofan initiative to curb the illegal storage and distribution of intoxicating substances.

Mannuthy Inspector Biju CV said the seizure helped avert a possible major liquor-related tragedy. He added that large quantities of spirit and other intoxicating substances could be stockpiled at various locations during the festival season, posing serious risks. Further investigation regarding the source of the spirit is underway