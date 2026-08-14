A quiet corner of Paravur in Kerala's Kollam district recently echoed with the haunting, mystical notes of Gabon's "sacred harp" as legendary Central African musician Papa Damas visited the ancestral home of the late Malayalam poet, Mahakavi KC Kesava Pillai. Travelling all the way from the Atlantic coast of Gabon, Damas and his 15-member delegation were guests at a family wedding anniversary celebration, beautifully bridging two vastly different yet deeply expressive cultural landscapes.

Damas is celebrated globally for his mastery of the Ngombi, an ancient string instrument central to the spiritual and social traditions of Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The harp is a cornerstone of Bwiti, an ancestral spiritual practice, and is played by indigenous communities during initiation rites, sacred ceremonies, and communal gatherings. Having played the harp since the age of 14, Damas has dedicated his life to preserving this ancient African musical lineage.

Beyond his musical genius, Damas is a highly skilled master craftsman. At his Le Radiant workshop in the Gabonese capital of Libreville, he handcrafts traditional harps, keeping centuries-old woodworking techniques alive. His signature instrument is called "La Paix" (Peace). Each Ngombi features an arched frame, often decorated with a detailed carving of a human head at its crest. Made using native wood, treated animal hide, and organic fibres, the instrument's eight to ten strings produce an ethereal sound traditionally used to communicate with ancestors during spiritual rituals.

This visit to India marks the first time Damas and his musical troop have performed outside Gabon. The unique connection was fostered by a close friendship between a Gabonese national and a descendant of KC Kesava Pillai. Captivated by videos of Paravur's lush landscape and the historic charm of the poet's ancestral home near the Maniyamkulam canal, the group selected the venue for their intimate gathering. Following their memorable cultural stopover in Kerala, the delegation travelled to Pune for the next leg of their tour.