Vigilance officials arrested a Land Records Tahsildar and two intermediaries on charges of accepting a ₹10 lakh bribe in Ernakulam as part of the ongoing 'Project Zero' anti-corruption drive.

The arrested persons were Kanayannur Land Records Tahsildar Joseph Antony Hurtees (52), and intermediaries Rajesh N S (49), of Kadavanthra, and Joseph Shibin (44), of Vyttila. They were caught in an operation late on Thursday, according to a statement by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The case pertains to the demand of ₹10 lakh from a Kaloor native to settle a complaint related to the filling of his 1.4-acre property with soil and facilitate its subsequent conversion. The complainant was paying land tax on the property in Elamakkara, which was registered in his father's name. After his father's death, the property was transferred to him through inheritance. He was subsequently informed by the Edappally South Village Office that the land was recorded as "nilam" (wet paddy land) in revenue records.

The complainant had brought soil to the property to level the ground for constructing a house. Shibin, who allegedly acted as an intermediary for Revenue Department officials, subsequently filed a complaint at the Edappally South Village Office alleging that the complainant was filling the property with soil.

According to the Vigilance, Tahsildar Hurtees contacted the complainant and asked him to meet him. During the meeting, the Tahsildar threatened him with consequences if the complaint was officially taken up. The complainant told the Tahsildar that he was willing to remove the soil and pay any applicable fine. The Tahsildar then asked him to settle the complaint with Shibin. He also assured the complainant that he would arrange the necessary procedures at the village and taluk level to convert the land.

Shibin then introduced the complainant to Rajesh. The two demanded ₹10 lakh, with ₹5 lakh purportedly meant for the Tahsildar and other officials and the remaining ₹5 lakh for themselves. They also told the complainant that he would face no further problems from officials if he paid ₹10 lakh, with the Tahsildar also assuring him the same.

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The complainant then approached the Ernakulam Vigilance Deputy Superintendent of Police. A trap was laid, and the agents were caught accepting ₹2 lakh in cash and a cheque for ₹8 lakh from the complainant. The Tahsildar was also later arrested.

The three accused will be produced before the Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha.