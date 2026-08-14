Thiruvananthapuram: Amid protests following a series of fishing accidents and fishermen going missing along the Kerala coast, the state government has sanctioned ₹2 crore for the formation and functioning of harbour-based sea rescue squads.

The decision comes after the Director of Fisheries submitted a proposal for a comprehensive Sea Rescue and Disaster Management, Coordination and Information Centre project, estimated initially at ₹3 crore. The initiative aims to improve emergency response and save fishermen in distress at sea.

The proposed project includes setting up harbour-based sea rescue squad units, revalidating SAR (Search and Rescue) certificates issued by the National Institute of Water Sports for personnel previously trained by the Fisheries Department, and strengthening SAR control rooms.

The Fisheries Department had sought ₹2.667 crore for forming the harbour-based rescue squads, ₹15 lakh for revalidation of training and ₹18.3 lakh for operating the control rooms.

After examining the proposal at a Departmental Working Group meeting on July 30, the government approved ₹2 crore for the project for the current financial year. The Director of Fisheries has also been asked to submit a separate proposal seeking additional funds from the ₹50 crore allocated to the Fisheries Department.

The move comes amid growing protests by the fishing community and criticism from the Opposition following a series of accidents at Muthalappozhi, Vizhinjam and Neendakara. The Fisheries Department, Coast Guard, Coastal Police and local fishermen have been involved in prolonged search operations for missing persons.

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Muthalappozhi, in particular, has witnessed repeated fishing boat accidents at the harbour's mouth. Over the past decade, hundreds of boats have capsized or been thrown off course while navigating the narrow passage between the breakwaters. At least 37 fishermen have died at the harbour mouth during this period.

In the latest incident on July 31, a fishing vessel overturned at Muthalappozhi, killing two fishermen. The recovery of bodies has also remained a major challenge, with local fishermen pointing to the possibility of bodies getting trapped among rocks and tetrapods beneath the breakwaters.

The new rescue initiative is aimed at strengthening the emergency response mechanism at fishing harbours and improving the ability to respond quickly to accidents and distress calls at sea.