UAE national found dead at Kozhikode hotel
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A 40-year-old woman from the United Arab Emirates, identified as Zainab Ali Juma Mohammed Al Marzouqi, was discovered deceased in a Kozhikode hotel.
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The woman was part of a tourist family visiting Kerala, and hotel staff found her unresponsive in her room before she was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
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Police are investigating the incident and await the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death and if there are any suspicious circumstances.
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Kozhikode: A 40-year-old woman from the United Arab Emirates was found dead at a prominent hotel on Jaffer Khan Colony Road in Kozhikode city on Friday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Zainab Ali Juma Mohammed Al Marzouqi, a native of Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE.
According to police, the woman had arrived in Kerala with her family as part of a tourist visit, and the hotel staff found her unconscious in her bedroom.
Though she was taken to a nearby private hospital, she was declared dead.
The incident was reported to the Nadakkavu Police Station. On receiving the information, police officers reached the hotel and initiated inquest proceedings and a preliminary investigation.
Police said that the exact cause of death, as well as whether there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, would be determined only after receiving the post-mortem report.