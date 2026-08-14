Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the ongoing controversy over the Centre’s directive on the recital of the full version of Vande Mataram during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the General Education Department’s circular on Independence Day celebrations in schools has not mentioned the national song.

The circular issued by the Directorate of General Education (DGE) for Independence Day celebrations on August 15 only directs schools to hoist the National Flag and sing the National Anthem at 9 am. It also asks institutions to follow the Flag Code of India and implement the Green Protocol during celebrations.

There is no instruction in the circular to sing Vande Mataram or any reference to the recital of the National Song as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The clarification assumes significance amid the row triggered by a recent communication from the Centre regarding the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which is being observed from August 9 to 17. A letter from Kerala Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha, quoting a communique from the Ministry of Culture, had stated that celebrations during the campaign period should combine the hoisting of the National Flag with the collective singing of Vande Mataram. It also directed officials to follow the Centre’s instructions on the recital of the national song in full, leading to criticism in the state.

Officials had earlier termed the issue a technicality and said that existing guidelines issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) were to be followed. The GAD circular on Independence Day celebrations, however, did not include any direction regarding the national song.

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Ministers have maintained that only the two stanzas of Vande Mataram adopted by the Constituent Assembly would be sung if it is included in any programme.

The latest directive from the Ministry of Women and Child Development on the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign had asked states to conduct various activities, including collective singing of Vande Mataram in child care institutions. However, it does not clarify whether the full version or only the adopted stanzas should be rendered.

The controversy comes shortly after the President gave assent to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2026, which extends legal protection under the existing law to the national song along with the national anthem.

The Kerala schools’ Independence Day circular, meanwhile, focuses on flag hoisting, the National Anthem, adherence to protocol, environmental guidelines and dignified conduct of celebrations, without any mention of Vande Mataram.