Hortus Crafts Bazaar inaugurated by Namitha Pramod in Kochi; exhibition till Aug 16
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The Manorama Hortus Crafts Bazaar in Kochi is a three-day event celebrating India's diverse cultural heritage and craftsmanship, featuring artisans and products from across the nation.
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The fair showcases a wide array of traditional and contemporary Indian handicrafts and handloom products, including textiles from various regions, Jodhpuri juttis, and Madhubani art.
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A significant aspect of the bazaar is the participation of traditional weaving collectives and designer enterprises, offering authentic handloom items like Pashmina, Banarasi, Jamdani, Ikat, and Kanchipuram textiles for Onam shopping.
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Kochi: The Manorama Hortus Crafts Bazaar, a vibrant celebration bringing together India’s rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship, was inaugurated by actor Namitha Pramod on Friday. The three-day fair at the Ernakulam Town Hall showcases the colourful diversity of Indian craftsmanship, with artisans and products representing traditions from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This Onam, Kochi is offering a shopping experience that also lets visitors explore India’s rich craft heritage.
Handloom products from Chendamangalam, Balaramapuram and Kuthampully are among the offerings at the fair. More than 32 brands are participating in the Hortus Bazaar. The Crafts Bazaar is open from 10 am to 8 pm and will continue till Sunday, August 16.
The fair features a wide range of rare handicrafts and handloom products, including Jodhpuri juttis that combine royal elegance with traditional leather craftsmanship, Madhubani art, bags made from natural fibres, contemporary lifestyle products and sarees showcasing the grandeur of traditional weaving.
The Hortus Crafts Bazaar has curated products from India’s diverse textile traditions for Onam shopping. A key attraction is the participation of traditional weaving collectives and designer enterprises from across the country, offering authentic handloom products such as Pashmina, Banarasi, Jamdani, Ikat and Kanchipuram textiles.