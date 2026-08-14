Kochi: The Manorama Hortus Crafts Bazaar, a vibrant celebration bringing together India’s rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship, was inaugurated by actor Namitha Pramod on Friday. The three-day fair at the Ernakulam Town Hall showcases the colourful diversity of Indian craftsmanship, with artisans and products representing traditions from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This Onam, Kochi is offering a shopping experience that also lets visitors explore India’s rich craft heritage.

Handloom products from Chendamangalam, Balaramapuram and Kuthampully are among the offerings at the fair. More than 32 brands are participating in the Hortus Bazaar. The Crafts Bazaar is open from 10 am to 8 pm and will continue till Sunday, August 16.

The fair features a wide range of rare handicrafts and handloom products, including Jodhpuri juttis that combine royal elegance with traditional leather craftsmanship, Madhubani art, bags made from natural fibres, contemporary lifestyle products and sarees showcasing the grandeur of traditional weaving.

From the inauguration ceremony of the Manorama Hortus Crafts Bazaar. Photo: E V Sreekumar/Manorama

The Hortus Crafts Bazaar has curated products from India’s diverse textile traditions for Onam shopping. A key attraction is the participation of traditional weaving collectives and designer enterprises from across the country, offering authentic handloom products such as Pashmina, Banarasi, Jamdani, Ikat and Kanchipuram textiles.