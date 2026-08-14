The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert at 1 pm on Friday, warning of heavy rainfall in eight districts.

The yellow alert, indicating the possibility of rainfall between 7 cm and 12 cm, has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur.

No other rainfall alerts have been issued for any district across the state for the coming days.

The IMD warning comes after Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall and flooding in several districts earlier this month. Several people lost their lives, while widespread damage was reported during the spell of severe weather.

The weather agency has advised the public to remain cautious and take necessary precautions in view of the possibility of heavy rainfall.