Kumaramkari: An overloaded Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus carrying 147 passengers narrowly escaped a major disaster yesterday morning when it tilted dangerously to one side on a dilapidated road in Kumaramkari. The incident occurred at around 8:30 am near the Kumaramkari pipe culvert.

The Priyadarshini service, which was travelling from Kavalam to Changanassery, ground to a sudden halt when the suspension leaf spring plate snapped under the immense weight of the overcrowded vehicle. This caused the bus chassis to drop, scraping against the tyre and leaving the vehicle leaning precariously. Although panic erupted among the passengers, the driver’s prompt and skilled handling of the vehicle prevented it from overturning, averting a catastrophic accident. The journey was terminated immediately at the spot.

Depot officials later confirmed that the mechanical failure was caused by severe overloading on the compromised stretch of road. With the primary route through Mulaykkamthuruthu currently closed, traffic has been diverted through the Peral–Kumaramkari route, putting immense pressure on this single, crumbling corridor.

Fears of isolation in the western region

The incident has highlighted the worsening infrastructure crisis in the region, triggering fears among residents of the western belt that they might soon be completely cut off. The Thuruthi–Mulaykkamthuruthu–Valady road, which was recently rebuilt with assurances that it would remain flood-resistant, has already been submerged and severely damaged. This has forced all traffic onto the Peral–Kumaramkari route, which is itself in a state of ruin.

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Compounding the misery is the agonizingly slow pace of culvert construction at Kumaramkari, which has left the road heavily damaged and hazardous. Local residents are demanding immediate intervention from authorities to repair the arterial roads and expedite the construction work before the region is left completely isolated.