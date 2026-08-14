Noted entrepreneur Vimal Kumar Kolappa has been appointed as a member of the North Carolina-India Trade Commission, which seeks to strengthen trade and economic ties between the US state of North Carolina and India. He will serve a three-year term beginning October 1, 2026.

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kolappa moved to the US in 1976. He heads a hospitality group that operates 22 hotels, with the company now part of the prestigious $1-billion club. His businesses currently employ more than 550 people, while ongoing development projects are expected to generate around 150 additional jobs.

Kolappa has been recognised for his contributions as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and public servant. Over the years, he has held several prominent positions in North Carolina's public and economic development institutions.

He currently serves as a trustee of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and as a board member of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. He previously served as a trustee of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics from 2017 to 2022, and as a board member of the North Carolina State Tourism Board from 2009 to 2012 and the North Carolina State Economic Board in 2013.

The North Carolina-India Trade Commission is expected to visit India soon for discussions with various state governments as part of efforts to expand trade and investment opportunities.

North Carolina is home to a sizeable Indian-American community of around 110,000 people. The state capital, Raleigh, has more than 45,000 Indian Americans.