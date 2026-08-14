Mulayam: A 29-year-old man was arrested after the Excise Department seized 10 litres of illicit arrack, 1,200 litres of wash and distillation equipment from Mulayam in Thrissur.

The accused, identified as Nithin of Ilayedath, Kottilamparambu, was allegedly producing illicit liquor in a shed near his house. The seizure was made as part of the Excise Department’s Operation Thunder and the Onam Special Drive.

The action followed a tip-off received by the Thrissur Excise Intelligence Wing. During the inspection, Excise officials initially approached Nithin while posing as customers seeking to purchase arrack. After confirming the price and other details, the team members arrived at the spot in uniform.

According to Excise officials, Nithin claimed that he was producing “pure arrack distilled using guava”. The team later seized the liquor, fermented wash and distillation equipment from the spot.

The operation was led by Excise Inspector N Santhosh of the Excise Intelligence Bureau, along with Assistant Excise Inspectors VM Jabbar and KN Suresh and Assistant Excise Inspector MP Praveen Kumar of the Thrissur Excise Range Office.

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Excise officials KS Girish, NR Raju, Krishnaprasad, Preventive Officer Sijomon, Nithin Madhav, CEOs NR Shajith and Anoop Das, Woman Civil Excise Officer NK Sija and Excise Driver TR Shaju were also part of the team.