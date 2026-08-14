Powerlifters from the Solomon's Gym Fitness Centre and Sports Club in Kalathippady have made Kottayam district proud by clinching a total of 20 medals at the All Kerala State Classic Powerlifting Championship. Competing across diverse age brackets—including sub-junior, junior, senior, and masters categories—the team secured seven gold, eight silver, and five bronze medals at the state meet held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Among the standout achievers was 12-year-old Aishani Deepu, who claimed a bronze medal in the sub-junior category, and 76-year-old P I Varghese, who won bronze in the masters category, showcasing that age is no barrier to athletic excellence. A total of 35 lifters from Kottayam took part in the championship organised by the Powerlifting Association Kerala Zone. With their stellar performance, several athletes have now qualified for the national championship, scheduled to be held in Delhi during the first week of September.

Gold medal winners

Manjula Krishnakumar, Annet Rose Biju, Bijitha Vinod, Sunitha Cherian, Roji Rose Mathew, Sharon P Mohan, and Joel Manoj Kurian.

Silver medal winners

Jisha Rani, Vishnupriya, J Mary Lisha, Joice Shaji, Saju R Nair, Jibin Biju, Amit V Ajit, and K Govindan Mohan.

Bronze medal winners

Tara Romi, Aishani Deepu, J Kanishka Devi, PI Varghese, and AC George.