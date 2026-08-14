The Ranni police have registered a case against a man after a shocking video of him brutally assaulting his wife went viral on social media. The violent outburst reportedly occurred because she did not serve him fried fish with his meal.

The accused, identified as Reji, a resident of Padiyara House in Aithala, Ranni, in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district was booked following a formal complaint lodged by his wife, Suja. Alongside her complaint, Suja submitted video evidence documenting the assault, which subsequently leaked online and sparked widespread outrage.

The distressing video circulating on social media platforms shows the husband grabbing Suja by her hair, dragging her, and repeatedly punching her on her back and face. According to Suja, her husband returned home in a heavily intoxicated state and became angry over the lack of side dishes, specifically complaining about the absence of fried fish.

Suja revealed that physical abuse had become a regular occurrence in their household. Exhausted by the continuous torment and fearing for her safety, she decided to record the abuse to ensure she had irrefutable proof before approaching the authorities. Based on her statement and the footage, the Ranni police are currently conducting a detailed investigation into the incident.