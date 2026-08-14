For non-resident Indians (NRIs) returning home on vacation, renting a car is often the most practical choice. It eliminates the hassle of buying a vehicle or letting a personal car sit unused in a garage for months, risking mechanical failure. However, a growing grey market of unauthorised rental providers in Kerala is turning this convenient option into a dangerous legal trap for unsuspecting travellers.

Many operators are illegally leasing out private passenger vehicles to unsuspecting customers. If you are caught driving one of these unauthorised vehicles, or if it gets involved in an accident, your dream holiday could quickly turn into a legal nightmare, potentially jeopardising your employment abroad and your ability to travel back.

The white-plate trap: Knowing the law

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, using private vehicles with white number plates for commercial rental purposes is a grave offence. Legally, only vehicles registered under the official 'Rent a Cab' scheme—distinguished by black number plates with yellow lettering—are authorised to be rented out for self-drive purposes. Operating or hiring a private white-board vehicle for rental use bypasses essential regulatory checks and carries severe consequences.

The hidden dangers of renting private vehicles

If you choose to hire an illegal white-plate car, you expose yourself to several critical risks that could disrupt your life. Firstly, you will face a total lack of insurance protection. Standard motor insurance policies for private vehicles do not cover commercial rental use. In the event of an accident, insurance companies will outright reject any claims, leaving you personally liable for extensive property damage, medical bills, or third-party liabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, you risk being implicated in criminal activity. Private cars are sometimes leased out informally to cover up illicit activities, including smuggling and drug trafficking. If the vehicle you rent has a history of illegal use, you could easily find yourself a prime suspect in a police investigation.

Law enforcement crackdowns and career risks

The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) and local police conduct frequent, targeted inspections to catch unauthorised rental cars. If stopped, the vehicle will be seized immediately, leaving you stranded. Furthermore, as the driver of an illegal rental, you will face strict legal prosecution, heavy fines, and potential court appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

For NRIs, the fallout can be devastating. A pending police case or travel ban resulting from an illegal car hire could prevent you from returning to your country of employment, leading to job loss and financial ruin.

How to stay safe and legal

To ensure your trip remains stress-free and entirely legal, always book your vehicle through licensed, professional rental operators. Always check that the vehicle sports a black number plate with yellow lettering. Spending a little extra time to verify the credentials of your rental provider will protect your safety, your finances, and your future.