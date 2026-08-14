The Kozhikode Enforcement RTO has seized two cars and initiated licence suspension proceedings against two drivers after a wedding party procession turned into a dangerous stunt-driving spectacle.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon on the Perambra-Chaniyam Kadav road. Passengers, believed to be students, were captured on camera sitting on the car sunroofs and hanging out of open doors. The mobile videos, which quickly went viral, showed the youths shouting, gesturing wildly, and driving on the wrong side of the road, posing a severe threat to other motorists.

Strict action initiated

Following numerous complaints from the public, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) intervened under the guidance of Northern Region Deputy Transport Commissioner CVM Sherif. Kozhikode Enforcement RTO Jeby I Cherian directed the crackdown, which led to the seizure of both vehicles on charges of illegal modification and dangerous driving.

Drivers sent for retraining

Officials have initiated procedures to suspend the driving licences of the drivers, who are natives of Peruvayal in Kuttiady. In addition to losing their licences, the young drivers must attend a mandatory week-long retraining course at the Driver Training Institute in Edappal. The enforcement wing has also referred the cases to the court for further prosecution.