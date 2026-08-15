The Kannur city police commissioner's office has officially relocated to its new state-of-the-art headquarters, fulfilling an administrative assurance well ahead of its deadline. The move brings an end to the temporary functioning of the commissionerate and its affiliated units from various buildings within the Collectorate compound.

The swift relocation follows a Malayala Manorama report published on July 18, which highlighted that the crucial police facility remained unoccupied months after its formal inauguration. During a visit to the district on the same day, former Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had promised that the offices would shift to the new facility before the Onam festival. True to that commitment, the relocation has been completed a week before the festive season.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Commissioner BV Vijaya Bharath Reddy noted that housing the various administrative wings under a single roof would significantly streamline operations. This consolidation is expected to deliver public services more efficiently and transparently.

Built at an estimated cost of ₹12.62 crore, the massive four-storey headquarters spans an impressive 34,564 square feet. The facility is equipped to house the District Police Chief’s office along with several specialised departments. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the building on March 4, although full operations were paused pending the final stages of completion.