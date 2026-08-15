The Kerala Police Department has invited tenders from creative media agencies to manage its public relations activities, in a bid to increase awareness, accessibility and the use of its online services.

In the tender document, the department noted that while it has implemented a wide range of technology-enabled services to improve accessibility, transparency and convenience in public service delivery, their availability alone does not ensure public adoption.

The department, therefore, seeks to entrust a third-party agency with supporting campaigns that simplify and explain its online services, promote digital literacy, strengthen trust in official Kerala Police platforms and encourage citizens to use online channels wherever such services are available.

The selected agency will support the police in conceptualising, designing, producing and executing citizen-facing communication campaigns to promote the department's online services and digital initiatives.

The scope of work includes campaign strategy and communication planning; campaign concepts and communication products; content development and infomercials; radio commercials and other audio communication; digital and social media campaigns; traditional media and public relations; outdoor and institutional media; public events and community outreach; collaborations; digital assistance; and campaign monitoring and analytics, among other activities.

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Agencies that meet the eligibility criteria and qualify in the technical evaluation may be empanelled for an initial period of two years. The empanelment may subsequently be extended in accordance with applicable rules, based on performance and requirements.

The selection will be based on factors including operational experience, relevant assignments completed, creative production capability, team strength and financial capacity.