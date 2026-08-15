In a major revelation exposing irregularities within Kerala's technical education sector, 28 polytechnic college teachers are accused of securing promotions and substantial salary hikes using degrees that lack approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

For years, these educators have reportedly been drawing up to double their actual salaries. Despite a formal recommendation from the Vigilance department to initiate a thorough probe, authorities have allegedly delayed action, raising concerns of political patronage protecting those involved.

Official documents reveal a series of discrepancies in how these promotions were obtained. To secure equivalency certificates from Kerala University, many of the accused teachers claimed to have completed regular full-time courses from universities in neighbouring states.

However, employment records show that they never applied for or took any study leave during this period. Investigation into their credentials suggests they had actually enrolled in weekend programmes, which are not recognised by the AICTE for professional advancements.

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The irregularities do not end there. Evidence shows that some of these teachers began receiving promotions and enhanced salaries even before the date they allegedly passed their exams. Despite clear signs of fraud, the state administration has hesitated to take action, with reports pointing to the close relationship between the accused teachers and former cabinet ministers.

The issue has now escalated, with a formal complaint submitted directly to the Chief Minister, urging immediate intervention to hold the corrupt officials accountable and recover the public funds.