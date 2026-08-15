Kollam is poised for a dramatic transformation, shedding its old-school image to embrace a wave of modern infrastructure, lifestyle, and ecological projects. In a bid to ease traffic congestion and boost civic aesthetics, the existing pedestrian overpass at the busy Chinnakada junction will be demolished to make way for a futuristic, state-of-the-art skyway and urban park. The decisions were finalised during a high-level review meeting chaired by Kollam Mayor AK Hafeez and attended by key ministers, including Shibu Baby John, PC Vishnunath, and Bindu Krishna, alongside NK Premachandran MP.

The ministers emphasised that the timely completion of these projects would give the coastal city a completely modern facade, enhancing both its tourism appeal and quality of life for its residents.

The proposed Chinnakada skyway, estimated to cost ₹120 crore in its initial phase, is set to redefine urban mobility in the district. Alongside the skyway, a new urban park will be developed to provide much-needed green spaces in the heart of the city. Meanwhile, the Shaktikulangara region will receive a major tourism boost with the development of the Sagarasangamam Oceanic Park. The Tourism Department has already sanctioned ₹4 crore for this project, following a design presentation by architect VR Baburaj. Minister PC Vishnunath assured immediate financial backing for the project to ensure its swift execution.

Addressing long-standing waste management challenges, the authorities will evaluate the feasibility of resuming work on the waste-to-energy plant in Kureepuzha, envisioned in partnership with BPCL. An extensive network for the upcoming sewage treatment plant will be established, complete with three pumping stations located at the Collectorate, Tangasseri, and Kureepuzha. To ensure the safety of the current infrastructure, a study will be conducted to check the functional integrity of previously laid waste pipeline networks. Additionally, further discussions will be held with local residents in Piravanthoor Panchayat regarding the setup of a modern sanitary napkin disposal plant.

The famous Mahatma Gandhi Park at Kollam Beach is slated for a ₹1.5 crore makeover, which will feature a newly designed botanical garden. Up the coast, the first phase of the Tangasseri breakwater renovation, being executed at a budget of ₹28 crore, is scheduled for completion by November. To highlight the district's natural beauty, the Ashtamudi Biodiversity Circuit will soon be completed, alongside preliminary preparations for the Tangasseri-Thirumullavaram tourist circuit. The authorities are also planning to conduct a feasibility study on establishing a floating solar power project on the scenic Ashtamudi Lake.

A dedicated rehabilitation scheme for the residents of Pullikada will be prepared in an upcoming high-profile meeting involving the Chief Minister and railway officials. Steps will also be taken to resume the construction of the vital Njangadavu drinking water scheme. The long-awaited Kallumthazham railway overbridge construction will be expedited to streamline regional traffic. Additional social welfare projects include the renovation of the tsunami flats across the district, with special packages to be introduced if required. The meet also decided to modernise the Anchalumoodu junction auditorium at an outlay of ₹1 crore, and allocate land within the corporation limits for a modern abattoir and a dedicated dog shelter.

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The review meeting was attended by Vishnu Mohan MLA, Deputy Mayor Karumalil Dr Udaya Sukumaran, standing committee chairpersons including MS Gopakumar, Vincy Baiju, A Sadakath, T Lailakumari, Kuruvilla Joseph, and M Rajashree, LDF parliamentary party leader C Babu, BJP parliamentary party leader TG Girish, and senior officials from the Harbour Engineering, Irrigation, Inland Navigation, Kerala Water Authority, and Tourism departments.