Palakkad: It was a unique sight at the Independence Day parade at Kottamaithanam in Palakkad today - a father leading a police contingent while his daughter marches as an NCC cadet on the very same ground.

At 8 am, Sub Inspector P Sreedharan of Sreesadanam, Vannoor Karaappotta, Chittur, and his daughter S. Sreelakshmi arrived for the parade. Sreedharan, from Palakkad South Station, commanded the Palakkad District Rural Police wing in the parade, which features 26 different contingents. His daughter, Sreelakshmi, a third-year BSc Mathematics student, participated as part of the NCC wing of Chittur Government College.

Sreedharan, who joined the police force in 1993, had continuously participated in the Independence Day and Republic Day parades held at Kottamaithanam until 2002. However, after being transferred to station duties that year, he was no longer able to take part in such parades.

Photo: Special arrangement

After serving in 11 stations across the district, it was last year that he received a promotion to the rank of LI and was transferred to Chittur station. He subsequently served at Meenakshipuram and Vadakkencherry stations, before returning to Palakkad South Station.

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With just days remaining until his retirement, Sreedharan has been given the unique opportunity to command a contingent in the parade.

Photo: Special arrangement

"It was a great moment for me to command the police contingent at the parade while my daughter was also participating in a parade at the same venue," Sreedharan told Onmanorama, "I will be retiring in May next year."

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While Sreedharan and his family were preparing to attend the parade as spectators, his daughter Sreelakshmi received an unexpected call from her college, instructing her to participate in the Independence Day parade. During the rehearsal parade held a few days ago, father and daughter met on the parade ground, both in uniform. This marks Sreelakshmi's first participation in an Independence Day parade.