Residents of Punnyurkulam are facing severe hardships after authorities blocked a key service road two kilometres ahead of a minor 100-metre drain construction site. The barricades, erected near Andathodu underpass and Mandalamkunnu three days ago, have brought daily life to a complete standstill, leaving locals unable to even drive their vehicles to their homes.

The closure was implemented to address persistent waterlogging issues on the Mandalamkunnu east service road by raising and rebuilding a 100-metre section of the drainage system. However, instead of allowing single-lane traffic to pass during the construction phase, authorities completely sealed off the road using massive concrete slabs at both ends. Only a tiny gap, barely wide enough for an autorickshaw, remains open for emergencies.

Adding insult to injury, actual work on the drain has not yet commenced despite the road being blocked for days. Residents are completely in the dark regarding when the project will begin or when the road will finally reopen, leading to growing public frustration over the lack of coordination.

The closed section connects five major interior routes, including the Pappali-Pananthara road which links Andathodu to Althara. With these routes cut off, commuters heading towards Althara are forced to take a 4-kilometre detour via the Badarpally underpass and the Mandalamkunnu bridge.

Public transport has also been badly hit, with buses now diverted to the west service road, making it difficult for regular passengers to board. Furthermore, school vehicles have suspended their services on this route, leaving students and parents in a bind. Distressed residents are now demanding that authorities lift the complete ban and instead regulate traffic as a one-way system until the drainage work is completed.