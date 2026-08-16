Four passengers were injured after a tree branch fell onto a moving KSRTC bus, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a roadside tree. The incident occurred on National Highway 766 around noon on Sunday.

The accident caused extensive damage to the front portion of the bus. While the injured passengers were given medical attention, authorities at the KSRTC Sulthan Bathery depot said that their condition was not serious.

There were, however, conflicting accounts of how the accident occurred. Some passengers told those gathered at the spot that the bus first lost control and veered off the road before crashing into a roadside tree. The impact reportedly caused a branch of the tree to break off and fall onto the roof and front portion of the bus.

However, according to the driver's statement to the police, the accident occurred after a large branch suddenly broke off from a roadside tree and fell onto the moving bus. The impact caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which then crashed into the tree.

The bus was travelling from Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district to Mysuru in Karnataka when the accident occurred. The fallen branch and the subsequent crash caused considerable damage to the vehicle, particularly its front part.

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A Fire and Rescue Services team from Sulthan Bathery rushed to the spot and removed the fallen branch from the bus. Personnel from the Sulthan Bathery police station also reached the scene and regulated traffic to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles along the busy highway.

The police and the Motor Vehicles Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and examining the differing accounts provided by the passengers and the driver.