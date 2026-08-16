A man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, performed acts of bestiality on several cows at a farm owned by Kuttikal Sudheesh in the early hours of Sunday. According to Sudheesh, the worker who milks the cows was awakened by the sound of a bucket falling around 2.30 am and saw a man inside the farm.

"CCTV footage showed the man roaming around the farm for nearly half an hour and allegedly assaulting several cows. He seems to have reached the area around 1 am. He appeared unfamiliar with the area and seemed to have arrived on a two-wheeler. He also took a calf and tied it elsewhere before going to a nearby house. We have not been able to identify him. This is the first time we are hearing of such an incident in the area, and it is truly jarring," Sudheesh said.

Mannuthy police have not registered a case yet. "We have not received a formal complaint yet but have taken note of the incident and collected CCTV footage from the site," police told Onmanorama.