The scenic slopes of the Chokramudi hills in Munnar are gearing up to welcome travellers, with the highly anticipated Neelakurinji blooming season set to officially commence on 24 August. Nestled along the Munnar-Bodimettu road on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway, the entrance is situated near the Forest Department Range Office in Devikulam. Online booking for entry tickets is expected to launch soon on the Forest Department's official website.

Entry passes are priced at ₹200 for adults and ₹50 for children under the age of 18, with visiting hours scheduled between 7 am and 4 pm daily. To manage traffic congestion on the narrow hilly roads, private vehicles and taxis will not be allowed beyond Munnar. Instead, visitors must park in Munnar town and board special KSRTC shuttle buses to reach the Devikulam entrance.

Peak bloom expected during Onam

Forest officials predict that the hillsides will be completely draped in a vibrant purple-blue carpet by the first week of September, perfectly aligning with the Onam holidays. While Chokramudi is ready for visitors, those wishing to witness the spectacle at Meesapulimala—the highest peak in the Western Ghats—will have to wait a little longer. According to the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC), Meesapulimala has only seen scattered blooms so far.

Public entry to this ecologically sensitive zone will be permitted only after a widespread bloom is confirmed. To preserve the delicate local ecosystem, KFDC plans to cap daily visitor numbers at 750, with an all-inclusive ticket covering travel and food priced at ₹1,200. Idalimedu is also expected to showcase blooms this season.

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Strict penalties for plucking flowers

With the tourist influx beginning, local authorities have issued a stern warning against the destruction of these rare flora. Reports have surfaced of tourists uprooting Neelakurinji plants for photographs, particularly in the Ikka Nagar region.

The Neelakurinji is a strictly protected plant classified under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act. Devikulam Range Officer ED Arunkumar stated that anyone caught plucking, damaging, or uprooting these flowers will face rigorous legal action. Offences carry a heavy fine of up to ₹25,000 and a prison sentence of up to three years.