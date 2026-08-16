Payyanur: A vibrant handloom fashion show was held at Pazhayannur IHARD College, Kannur, organised by the District Industrial Centre as part of the National Handloom Day celebrations. Sixteen students graced the ramp, showcasing exquisite garments designed by fashion designer Payyanur Praveena.

These unique creations utilized fabrics meticulously sourced from the renowned handloom societies of Kuthampully, Eravanthody, and Thiruvilwamala.

Photo: Manorama.

The students who participated in the show included B Amrita, V Sivaparvathi, T M Anjana, K Akshaya, KV Sijo, M Anjali, V Archana, A Diya Sunil, A Arunima, A Abid, R Usman, B Abhileeth, Ananya, N S Revathi, D Arpana, and V S Nrutya. The event received guidance from teachers G Sudha, G Jijimol, P S Aleesha, T S Lakshmikumari, C Shaleela, and V A Naisha.

Photo: Manorama.

Principal P Shahu presided over the valedictory function. District Industrial Centre Inspectors K S Manoj, Sharika C Sukumaran, Ruksana Moyideen, V Sumitha, M S Binila, and E G Ajithkumar, along with Senior Cooperative Inspector Manoj K S, addressed the gathering.