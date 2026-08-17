Class XI student drowns in pond while bathing before Onam exam in Kasaragod
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A 15-year-old student, Muhammad Shahil, drowned in a pond near his home in Kasaragod while preparing to attend his Onam examination.
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He was bathing in the pond when the incident occurred, and neighbours attempting to help were unable to rescue him due to the pond's depth.
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Despite rescue efforts by residents, fire and rescue personnel, and police, Shahil was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, and an unnatural death case has been registered.
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Kasaragod: A 15-year-old Class XI student drowned in a pond near his house shortly before he was due to leave for school to write his Onam examination on Monday, August 17.
The deceased was identified as Muhammad Shahil, son of Aboobacker. A native of Chala in Vidyanagar, Shahil was residing at Udayagiri and was a student at Thanbeehul Higher Secondary School in Naimarmoola near Vidyanagar.
Shahil had gone to bathe in a pond near the Nelakkala women's hostel while getting ready to leave for school for his examination. He drowned while bathing, police said. Neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the screams of Shahil's two brothers, who were with him. However, they could not rescue him because the pond was deep.
Residents, fire and rescue personnel and police joined the search. Fire and Rescue Department scuba diver E Praseed recovered Shahil from the pond. He was rushed to MIMS Hospital in Kasaragod, but doctors declared him brought dead, said Senior Fire and Rescue Officer Ranjith.
Vidyanagar police have registered a case of unnatural death. The body was shifted to Kasaragod General Hospital for autopsy.