Thiruvananthapuram: There​ is no end in sight to the wait of state government employees in Kerala enrolled in the contributory pension scheme to switch to the assured pension scheme. The assured pension scheme for these employees was announced by the second Pinarayi Vijayan government considering the widespread discontent over contributory pension. However, when the UDF Government came to power, it announced that the former LDF government’s plans were cancelled and that the contributory pension scheme would be reformed.

As a result, the employees covered by contributory pension are forced to wait longer for the various promises made by the LDF and UDF governments to be fulfilled. While Kerala has neither revamped the contributory scheme nor implemented assured pension, it has also not allowed the state government employees to shift to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) introduced by the Central Government.

Over the years, the governments have changed in the state and each administration has announced fresh pension schemes. However, no government resolved in entirety the issues raised by employees covered by contributory pension.

The demands of these employees include enhancing the contribution of the government to the pension fund from 10 to 14 per cent; introducing gratuity; increasing financial assistance for death in harness; implementing ex-gratia pension for employees who are ineligible for minimum pension; waiver of the condition to pay three-year premium on retirement to join Medisep; and implementation of a pension scheme which ensures at least half of the salary as pension on retirement.