Passengers travelling from Alappuzha to Bengaluru can now experience flight-like luxury on the road. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has flagged off its premium Executive Class bus service, promising a top-tier travel experience equipped with modern amenities. Flagging off the maiden journey, KC Venugopal MP, who took a brief ride from Alappuzha to Kalavoor, remarked that the experience was akin to travelling on an aeroplane.

The state-of-the-art bus comes with air suspension and 36 semi-sleeper seats designed for maximum comfort. It is packed with modern convenience features including an on-board washroom, a cafeteria, a pantry, and regular food service. Each seat is equipped with a personal entertainment screen, mobile charging ports, a dedicated water bottle holder, and ample luggage rack space.

The new KSRTC Executive Class bus launched for the Alappuzha-Bengaluru route. Photo: Sajith Babu / Manorama

According to KSRTC Managing Director PS Pramoj Shankar, the service was introduced following a request from KC Venugopal MP to Transport Minister CP John to reinstate the previously suspended Alappuzha-Bengaluru route. The newly launched premium option is set to make interstate travel much more comfortable for commuters.

An inside view of the premium interiors of the newly launched KSRTC Executive Class bus. Photo: Sajith Babu / Manorama

Detailed route and timings

The service will operate on alternate days, departing from Alappuzha at 5.30 pm. The bus is scheduled to reach Vytila by 7.25 pm, Thrissur Mannuthy Bypass by 9.15 pm, Palakkad Chandranagar by 11.05 pm, and the Coimbatore L&T Bypass by 12.10 am. It will pass through Salem at 3.00 am, arriving at its final destination in Bengaluru at 6.25 am the following morning.

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Return journey timetable

For the return leg, the bus will leave Bengaluru at 8.00 pm. It is scheduled to pass Salem at 11.25 pm, Coimbatore L&T Bypass at 2.15 am, Palakkad Chandranagar at 3.20 am, Mannuthy Bypass at 4.55 am, and Vytila at 6.35 am, before concluding its journey in Alappuzha at 8.00 am.

The launch ceremony was presided over by G Sudhakaran MLA. Other prominent attendees included AD Thomas MLA, municipal councillors MG Sathidevi and RR Joshiraj, former MLA AA Shukoor, KSRTC Executive Director (Operations) GP Pradeep Kumar, and ATO KO Dinesh.