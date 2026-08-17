In a proud moment for the global Malayali community, Ashish Mathew, a native of Konni in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, has been elected as a town councillor for Needham Market in Suffolk, UK. Ashish stepped into the civic role through a co-option process initiated to fill a vacancy on the local town council.

Speaking about his appointment, Ashish shared his vision for the new role, saying he planned to use the opportunity to engage closely with local residents and take their concerns and needs directly to the council's attention. Currently residing in Ipswich, he is supported in his community efforts by his wife, Jency, and daughter, Adhia, who have been a strong pillar of support in helping him balance his professional life with civic duties.

An unexpected path to local governance

Reflecting on his journey to the Suffolk County town council, Ashish noted that the process mirrored a local by-election. "When applications were invited for the vacant seat, I decided to put my name forward," he explained. "The selection was finalised through a democratic co-option procedure, which eventually paved the way for my appointment to this position."

Focusing on infrastructure and diaspora support

Ashish has outlined a clear roadmap for his term, putting the town's development and infrastructure at the top of his agenda. His primary goals include actively listening to public concerns and driving progress in local amenities, particularly road development. "Addressing the daily issues of local residents remains my chief focus," he emphasised.

Though local council roles have certain administrative limitations, Ashish is determined to extend his help to the growing Malayali diaspora in the region. He noted that many newly arrived Malayalis in the UK face diverse challenges, primarily revolving around employment and visa issues. Ashish hopes to use his platform to intervene and support Malayalis navigating these challenges in his community.