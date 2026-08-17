A woman and her fiancé were stabbed by a 25-year-old man late Sunday night while they were out shopping at Cherpu in Thrissur. The injured, Vaishna (25) of Pallippuram and Arun (30) of Chembamkandam, Puthur, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Koorkenchery. They sustained stab wounds to the stomach and hand. The accused was identified as Aswin, a native of Kodannur.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm at a supermarket near Kodannur. According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Cherpu Police Station, Aswin attacked the couple over a grudge against Vaishna, who was allegedly his former girlfriend. The FIR states that Aswin was upset with her for refusing to back down from marrying her fiancé, Arun.

Aswin first attacked Vaishna and stabbed her. When Arun tried to intervene, the accused allegedly attempted to stab him in the chest while verbally abusing him. Arun blocked the attack with his right shoulder and sustained injuries.

The case has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118(1) (using dangerous weapons), 296(b) (uttering obscene words) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.