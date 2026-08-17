Thiruvananthapuram has plunged into severe traffic gridlock as the festive Onam shopping season swings into full gear. With crowds swelling across the capital's major shopping districts, finding a parking space has become an absolute nightmare for motorists. The situation is expected to deteriorate further in the coming days once schools close for the festival holidays.

Major shopping hubs in total gridlock

The key commercial areas of East Fort, Chalai, Pazhavangadi, Attakulangara, Palayam, and Thampanoor are currently bearing the brunt of the pre-festival rush. Commuters are experiencing gruelling delays, especially between 5 pm and 11 pm, as thousands of shoppers flood these zones to purchase clothes, gifts, and household items. Currently, East Fort has virtually no vacant parking spaces, with Gandhi Park being the only major spot available, which is hopelessly inadequate for the massive influx of vehicles.

Fines add to commuters' misery

Desperate shoppers are often left with no option but to park on the roadsides. However, instead of helping motorists navigate the crisis or setting up temporary parking spaces, the police have launched a strict drive to fine parked vehicles. This move has drawn sharp criticism from the public, who feel they are being penalised for a systemic failure. Motorists are demanding that the authorities immediately organise dedicated festive parking spots before deploying police teams to issue fines.

The situation is bound to become even more challenging as the state government's official Onam illuminations and cultural programmes are set to begin soon, drawing even larger crowds into the city centre. Commuters and local traders are urging the Trivandrum Corporation and traffic police to coordinate and find an immediate, practical solution to manage the seasonal crisis.