Sabarimala: Hundreds of devotees thronged the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple in the early hours of Monday as the shrine opened for darshan to mark the beginning of Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam calendar and the Malayalam New Year.

The temple reopened at 5 am after remaining closed overnight following the evening rituals on Sunday, the final day of Karkidakam.

Melsanthi Prasad E D performed the pujas on Sunday evening in the presence of temple tantri Kandararu Brahmadathan. The sacred fire was subsequently lit in the aazhi, or holy fire pit, below the Pathinettam Padi (18 holy steps).

Devotees had begun arriving at the hill shrine in large numbers from Sunday evening, the eve of the Malayalam New Year.

The drawing of lots to select the Sabarimala ulkazhakam, who assists the melsanthi with pujas and other rituals, will be held on Monday after the usha puja.

The temple will close at 10 pm on August 21 after the Chingam month pujas. It will reopen on August 24 for rituals associated with Onam. Thiruvonam, the main day of the Onam celebrations, falls on August 26 this year.

Devotees visiting Sabarimala during Chingam have been advised to book their darshan slots through the virtual queue system.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has also made extensive arrangements to operate services for Ayyappa devotees from August 16 to 28.