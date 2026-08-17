Thrissur: As the vibrant festivities of Onam commence, Thrissur has once again showcased its unparalleled community spirit with a spectacular display at the historic Thekkinkadu Maidan. District Collector Shikha Surendran, the administrative head of the district, recently joined the celebrations to admire a magnificent, giant floral carpet (Athapookalam) laid out near the southern gateway of the iconic Vadakkumnathan Temple.

The colossal floral installation, meticulously crafted by a local friendship group called 'Sayahna Souhruda Koottayma', has become a major attraction, drawing crowds from across the district. Stepping away from her busy schedule, Collector Surendran visited the site with her young daughter, Saanvi Shankari, spending quality time interacting with the creators and local residents who gathered to witness the stunning creation.

A tribute to Thrissur's community spirit

Deeply moved by the lively atmosphere and the dedication of the public, the Collector took to social media to share her joy. Reflecting on the warmth of the event, she praised the citizens of Thrissur for their deep-rooted respect for tradition and their ability to unite in celebration.

"It was a truly joyful experience to witness the beautiful Athapookalam at Thekkinkadu Maidan and to spend time with the people who worked so passionately to create it," her social media post read. She highlighted that the true beauty of Thrissur lies in its people, who effortlessly find time amidst their busy lives to come together and keep cultural legacies alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector noted that the vibrant colours of the flowers and the sheer joy of the gathering made the heart of the city look more beautiful than ever. "Onam reminds us of the beauty of togetherness. Wishing everyone a very happy Atham," she concluded, setting a warm, festive tone for the days ahead as Kerala ushers in its most cherished state festival.