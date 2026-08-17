The Kottayam-Cherthala State Highway, particularly the stretch running across the Thanneermukkam Bund, has deteriorated into a nightmare for commuters. Large potholes now cover the first and second-stage bridges, turning daily commutes into hazardous journeys. During the monsoon, these deep craters fill with rainwater, rendering them invisible and significantly increasing the risk of serious accidents, while bringing traffic to a virtual standstill.

Commuters say that travelling over the Thanneermukkam Bund by road feels no different from riding a small boat on the turbulent waters of Vembanad Lake below. Just as a boat pitches and rolls on the waves, vehicles sway violently as they struggle to navigate the heavily cratered stretch. This vital road serves as a key link between Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, making its current state a matter of grave concern for thousands of daily travellers.

The situation is particularly dire for emergency services. This route is critical for ambulances transporting patients from Cherthala and Muhamma to the Kottayam Medical College. The severe traffic congestion caused by the potholes often leads to crucial delays, putting lives in jeopardy. Two-wheelers and light vehicles frequently fall victim to these hidden water-filled traps, resulting in injuries and vehicle damage on a daily basis.

Following widespread public outrage, temporary maintenance work was carried out in early July. However, the heavy rains washed away the patchwork within 10 days, exposing the poor quality of the repairs. Recognising the recurring issue, the Kerala Highway Research Institute conducted a study on the stretch. Its primary recommendation was clear and definitive: the existing tarring must be completely stripped away and the road must be rebuilt from the ground up.

While the highway stretch from Kottayam up to the Bund Road Junction has been upgraded to BM and BC (bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete) standards, the stretch across the bund remains basic tarring. The damage begins right from the Bund Road Junction, with massive potholes near Ambika Market further compounding the traffic bottlenecks on this scenic route, which is highly popular with tourists.

Although an administrative sanction of ₹1.40 crore has been granted to reconstruct the completely ruined one-kilometre stretch, executing the work has hit a major roadblock. A tender called last month received zero participation from contractors. While the authorities are in the process of re-tendering the project, locals and commuter groups are demanding immediate temporary repairs to fill the dangerous craters before another tragedy occurs.