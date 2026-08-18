Malappuram: Prominent Islamic scholar and Kerala State Jamiyyathul Ulama president Kidangazhi U Abdurahim Musliyar has passed away. He was 85.

A towering figure in religious education, he dedicated several decades of his life to Islamic propagation and community service across Kerala. He was highly regarded for his exceptional organisational skills and served as a spiritual guide and mentor to thousands of disciples over the years.

Throughout his long and illustrious career, Abdurahim Musliyar remained actively involved in elevating religious education in the region. His leadership within the Kerala State Jamiyyathul Ulama helped shape the community's educational landscape, fostering values of peace and academic dedication among his students.

The funeral prayers and burial services are scheduled for 4.30 pm on Tuesday at the Kidangazhi Juma Masjid premises.