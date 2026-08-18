A final farewell turned into a heartbreaking tragedy in Pala on Monday when a 71-year-old woman collapsed and died immediately after kissing her deceased husband goodbye.

Sherly Kurian, 71, collapsed on Monday morning just as the initial home funeral services for her husband, Kurian Joseph (73), were drawing to a close. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she could not be revived. Kurian, a resident of Vazhayil, Puthenpallykunnu in Pala, had passed away on 15 August.

Kurian, popularly known as Kuryachan, was a merchant in the Pala region, a steering committee member of the Kerala Congress, and an active member of the Pala Krishi Bhavan advisory committee. Sherly hailed from the Kavila family of Pacha in Edathua.

The tragedy unfolded around 11.00 am on Monday, just before Kurian's body was to be moved from their residence to the church. In a deeply emotional moment, Sherly leaned in to give her husband one final kiss before the casket was closed, only to collapse beside him moments later.

The couple is survived by their three children: Angela Kurian, Anna Kurian, and Aby Kurian. Their children-in-law are Leo Michael Paramundayil (Methiri), John Vincent Kandirickal (Thodupuzha), and Sona Mathew Kottarathil (Muttuchira).

Following Sherly's death, a joint funeral has been arranged. Sherly's body will be brought to their residence at 9.00 am on Tuesday. After the funeral prayers at home, the devoted couple will be taken to the Pala St George Lalam Puthenpally church, where they will be laid to rest together in the family vault.