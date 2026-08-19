Idukki: A 19-year-old student was brutally assaulted by his classmates after he informed teachers about drug use at a hostel in Thodupuzha, leaving him with serious injuries, including severe damage to his genitals.

The student, a native of Anakkara, is pursuing a mobile phone and laptop service course at a private institution in Thodupuzha. According to the complaint, he noticed some inmates at the house functioning as the institution's hostel using drugs, including cannabis, and informed the teachers.

Following the teachers' instructions, the student recorded videos of the drug use on his mobile phone and handed them over to the teachers.

The teachers subsequently visited the hostel and questioned the students, who admitted to using drugs. However, according to the complaint, no further action was taken against them. They were let off after being counselled, while the student was asked to delete the videos he had recorded.

The student was targeted after his classmates learned that he had provided the videos to the teachers. According to the complaint, three classmates assaulted the student after he returned to the hostel. He was locked inside a room that night.

The student was taken to a hospital the following day after developing severe pain in his abdomen and genital area. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to a medical college hospital, where he subsequently underwent surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The student initially did not tell his family about the assault out of fear. He informed his parents only on August 13, after which his father lodged a complaint with the Thodupuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Thodupuzha police took one of the accused into custody. However, as he is a minor, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and later released into the custody of his parents.

The student's family has demanded action against the other two alleged assailants and sought a detailed investigation into the incident.