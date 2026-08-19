Thodupuzha: A former DYFI leader who had earlier led a rally against drug abuse was among four persons arrested in Thodupuzha with synthetic drugs worth lakhs of rupees.

T S Shiyas (35), alias Shiyamony, of Kaniparambil, Vengalloor, who had served as DYFI Thodupuzha block president and Thekkumbhagam area secretary, was arrested along with Ashiq Zaheer (23), of Olikkal, Kummamkallu; Harshid Jabbar (33), of Cheenkallel, Edavetti; and Nihal Shafeeq (22), of Kaniparambil, Vengalloor.

Police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) seized 18.18 grams of MDMA and 10 grams of hybrid ganja from the four, who were travelling in an autorickshaw and a car near the Canal Bridge at Edavetti. The accused attempted to use pepper spray against the officers while trying to flee.

District Police Chief Dr A Naseem said the four had been under surveillance as part of Operation Toofan. The police suspect that the accused were procuring drugs from outside Idukki district and have launched an investigation to trace their source of supply.

Nihal had earlier been arrested with 43 grams of MDMA, while Harshid was arrested on August 10 with 0.2 grams of MDMA.

Shiyas had contested the last local body elections as an LDF candidate for the Thodupuzha Block Panchayat. He had earlier been expelled from the party over links with the drug mafia and was subsequently reinstated before contesting the election.

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During his tenure as a DYFI office-bearer, Shiyas had led a rally organised against intoxicants and drug abuse.

The arrests were made by a team led by Thodupuzha CI Sijo Varghese, SI Thridheep Kumar, ASI Divyanand and SCPO Akhil, under the direction of Thodupuzha DySP Saji Markose.

The four were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the DYFI Thodupuzha East Block Committee said Shiyas does not currently hold any organisational post and that he had been expelled from the organisation's primary membership following his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.