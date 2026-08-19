In a display of empathy and leadership, a group of high school students has raised ₹2.5 lakh through crowdfunding to aid families devastated by the recent floods in Kumarakom.

The initiative was driven by Class 11 students from Pallikoodam School in Kalathippady, a student from Excelsior School in Illickal, and two students from Dubai Millennium School. Partnering with the Kottayam-based non-profit organisation, The Tiny Seed, these young changemakers successfully mobilised resources to support those in need.

The fund was used to compile and distribute relief kits to 84 flood-affected families of students studying at the Kumarakom Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (GVHSS). Many of these families had been displaced from their waterlogged homes and were seeking temporary shelter at relief camps set up on the school campus.

Each carefully curated relief kit was designed to help families rebuild their daily lives. The packages contained vital food supplies such as rice, sugar, and pulses, alongside essential toiletries, cleaning products, bath towels, and bedsheets.

A community-driven response to disaster

The distribution of the relief kits took place at the school, in the presence of Government High School Headmaster A Abdul Kalam, Higher Secondary Principal T Sathyan, and VHSE Principal MS Bijesh. Their support underscored the communal solidarity backing the young students' proactive initiative.

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Inspiring lessons in compassion

Through their efforts, these school students have demonstrated that age is no barrier to making a meaningful social impact. By coming together across different schools and even international borders, they have written a beautiful new chapter in compassion and social responsibility, proving how a collective effort can bring immense relief to struggling communities.