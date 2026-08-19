Maya Rahul becomes Pala Municipality chairperson with LDF backing
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Rebel Congress councillor Maya Rahul has been elected chairperson of Pala Municipality with the support of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and expelled Congress members.
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The election was triggered by a no-confidence motion against the former chairperson, which was supported by four Congress councillors who defied their party's whip.
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Rahul's victory signifies a shift in local politics, with the LDF and rebel Congress factions forming a majority bloc in the municipal council.
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Kottayam: Congress rebel Maya Rahul was elected chairperson of the Pala Municipality on Wednesday with the backing of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Rahul secured the support of 16 of the 26 councillors in the municipal council. She represents Ward 19 and is serving her second term as a councillor.
Rahul was backed by the LDF and members of the Save Congress Forum, comprising Congress rebels who were expelled from the party for defying its whip. She contested against Riya Cheeramkuzhi, the official United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate.
The election was necessitated after former chairperson Diya Binu Pulikkakandam was removed following a no-confidence motion moved by the LDF.
Diya, who had gained recognition as the country's youngest municipal chairperson, was ousted after around six months in office. The no-confidence motion was passed with the support of four Congress councillors and the independent municipal vice-chairperson. The Congress councillors had voted in favour of the motion in violation of the party whip directing them not to participate in the proceedings.